A young Nigerian lady has captured the moments her family members came down from America to celebrate a coming-of-age ceremony

During the event, the celebrants and others danced with drummers making sweet music that rent the air

Many Nigerians who watched the special video said it was beautiful as some stated that they never knew of such a ceremony

A Nigerian lady has shared a video showing the moment her family travelled from America down to their state in Nigeria to celebrate their son's Iwa akwa (coming of age) ceremony.

A separate clip she shared showed her mother dressed as if it was her wedding. Every family members were so supportive of the young man.

Some Nigerians said that they do not know about the ceremony. Photo source: @thedurufamily

Source: TikTok

Man danced during coming of age ceremony

The lady revealed that the ceremony was for two days as she filmed villagers dancing and rejoicing with the young man. There were also drummers present at the occasion.

People carried the celebrant on their necks and danced with him. All family members were also dressed in different outfits.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 33,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Lyna said:

"Mostly in imo state ihitte uboma obowo some parts of mbaise and mbano. It's always fun."

DiriAlig said:

"After Iwa Akwa a man is considered an adult and may now speak freely at Umunna meetings."

Floraskyforreal said:

"Iwa Akwa my brother did his this year January in Ehime Mbano in Imo state."

Mercy Immaculata said:

"Yeah my village we do this ehime mbano precisely, very fun."

miriankorie said:

"I’m from umualumaku umuonyia umueze and this means you’re my sister! Congratulations to your brother."

gakigloryntshwane said:

"African traditions are the same we also have in most part of Southern Africa."

Nu James said:

"I'm Nigerian, and I never knew thissssss."

Source: Legit.ng