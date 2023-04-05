A Nigerian lady sent social media users into a frenzy over the nocturnal bird of prey found in her compound

The lady jocularly tagged the bird a woman, directing someone in the background to check if his mum has woken up as she may be the one in form of a bird

Mixed reactions trailed the video as some people advised the lady not to harm the creature, others said it spelled doom

A Nigerian lady simply identified as Bella has displayed the small owl that was spotted out of the blues in her compound.

In a viral TikTok clip, she recorded the large-eyed nocturnal bird of prey, describing it as someone's mother.

She recorded the owl. Photo Credit: @bella_official23

Source: TikTok

For some seconds, she did not take her eyes off the bird as if watching to see its next move. The bird did not leave the spot its was found in and tilted its head around, probably trying to make out its environment.

The clip has generated mixed reactions as many advised her not to harm the bird. For some people, it was a sign of bad things to come.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Mario said:

"Jesus Christ na my ex be that o please don't kill her o I'm coming."

@obainoclinton1 said:

"Please my people show all this animals love for once, this is just a little bird nothing else."

@dripping queen said:

"U guys should pray very well this is a bad sign.

"Something dangerous will happen in that compound pray plsssssss."

@AG Ba Ni said:

"Ahhhh my grandma I don dey find her since abeg I dey come make una tie m rope for me."

@KNOWING said:

"Maybe it broke it WING BETTER HELP IT AND GOD WILL BLESS YOU. STOP ANIMAL CREUTY."

@Arinola Sorungbe said:

"Why are we like this in this country, everything na witchcraft, our mindset."

