A Nigerian man engaged the services of a content creator to put his daughter's integrity on the line in a test

He hid at the venue of the test and watched as his daughter was offered a chance to sleep with someone for N300k

What happened next melted the hearts of many people as the man came out of hiding and shocked his daughter

A Nigerian man showered financial rewards and other incentives on his daughter after putting her to a test of sleeping with someone for N300k.

Speaking with Shuga Plum, a content creator, before the test, the man said he saw how men carry young girls and wanted to be sure of his daughter's conduct in school.

He had her set up. Photo Credit: @shuga_plum

Source: TikTok

He got to the venue of the test and hid. To his excitement, his daughter named Chidinma showed up and not only turned down the offer but revealed that she had never had any intercourse with a man.

The proud dad came out of hiding and praised his daughter loudly. On the spot, he offered the shocked lady N1 million, a promise of migration to Canada and a car. Father and daughter hugged as they rejoiced.

The TikTok clip has sent social media users into a frenzy.

Watch the video below:

Reactions on social media

@Idris Bawa said:

"Amen. She is a blessed child. God will continue to protect her, uplift her and make her a joy to humanity."

@Big Boy said:

"Shuga plum now you are well known so maybe they might know u so they won't fall for the prank so next time let someone do the prank let's see."

@enenduelcee said:

"This is the best prank ever. i am soooooo happy for the father and daughter and the family. this is confirm wife material. good home training."

@dembacham9141 said:

"A very wonderful girl may God bless your parents because they are responsible parents."

@beejayceleb said:

"How I wish my daughter is with me bcos I do not trust her mother and we are separated and she is beautiful God protect her for me."

@sabzzy said:

"To crown it all, give your children a good life I heard her say da her father is capable of giving her 200k, sometimes na poverty dey make us misbehave."

@olamilekan said:

"My advice for this man is he should not allowed this girl come lagos or make she have anything with lagos girls."

