A baby blessed with a thick natural hair has gone viral on TikTok as people endlessly gush over how beautiful she is

A video of the girl's dark hair has attracted positive comments from TikTok users who are showering her admiration

Many of those who commented are wishing to have a baby like the girl who has a beautiful skin and unique hair

TikTok users are reacting to a video of a girl endowed with a naturally thick and dark hair.

The child was dressed in a beautiful polo that made her look so sweet and beautiful in the video.

The baby is so beautiful in the thick natural hair. Photo credit: TikTok/@itz.lahnie.

Source: UGC

In the viral video which now has over 96k likes, the girl had a red ribbon on her thick and curly afro hair.

Viral video of a baby with thick hair

Her eyes were crystal clear and her face looks like a glass that could break if pressed so hard. Some people have said the girl look completely spottless.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Her hair is a major point of attraction on her body. It got many people asking her parents what product they apply on it.

It is so long and dark that some may even be forgiven if they argue that the hair is not natural. The video was posted by @itz.lahnie.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@Treasure girl said:

"My second baby look alike."

@Lydia Mensah commented:

"Beautiful. I tap into your blessing."

@Gifty Amoako138 reacted:

"I tap into this blessing."

@peace berry said:

"Wow beautiful baby."

@Monica Oparebea48 said:

"She so cute."

@Sasha said:

"Oh my heart."

@pretty gold said:

"Wow so cute your baby too cute oooo."

@preciousm82 said:

"Wow the hair so cute n nice what are you puting on his hair please which hair food the name."

@Opaluwa Faith Eleojo said:

"So cute. Look so much like my unborn babies."

@Fadoo Fanm Arcahaie said:

"Sunshine."

Viral video of a man who cut his dreadlocks

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man cut his dreadlocks off after maintaining it for a long time.

When he was done at the salon, his face changed instantly into a more handsome man.

A lot of people confessed that he looked more handsome without the dreadlocks.

Source: Legit.ng