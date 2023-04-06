A mother of five has shared a video showing the lovely transformation of her children after two years

The proud mother had given birth to two children earlier and subsequently delivered a set of adorable triplets

In a video shared via TikTok, she showed them off as babies and their transformation after two years

A mother identified as @mamato7miracles on TikTok has melted hearts online with a sweet transformation video of her five children.

The proud mother who welcomed triplets about two years ago shared a video of how they grew so fast.

Mum of 5 shows off kids. Photo credit: @mamato7miracles

Source: TikTok

She also gushed about having five adorable children, including triplets who are all under five.

"A lot has changed in two years", she said while sharing the adorable clip of her five kids.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Reacting to the video, some netizens tapped into her blessing and wished to give birth to three babies simultaneously.

Social media reactions

@khayla.wayla said:

"The older sister has been done with these kids for 2 years."

@.blainesgf commented:

"Double it and give it to the next person or whatever."

@thankyouknots wrote:

"I feel overwhelmed putting my one kid in the car seat lol."

@laurenw0901 said:

"These comments. She was blessed with 5 beautiful children never a nightmare but a dream for most."

@deemasnacks asked:

"OMG, how did you survive?! I'm struggling with 2 under 3 and a teenager."

@jacqueline.com.au reacted:

"Bless the triplets literally looked identical and I love that now they are older you can see they are their own little person."

@papisolo97 added:

"Family road trips are going to be the best when they get a bit older all the memories going to be made good times with the siblings."

@kayleerose241998 noted:

"You’re doing great momma! Just a heads up little man looks like he’s ready for a bigger 5 point or if ready for it a HBB!"

Watch the video below:

Mum with big baby bump delivers triplets

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mum who just welcomed three children at once has shown them off in a nice TikTok video. In the video, the mother, @kachyprecious_, was full of praises to God for the successful delivery of her babies.

Shortly before she gave birth, the mum made a video showing off her amazingly large baby bump. She revealed she was giving birth to her babies at week 35, just before she was wheeled into the labour room. The mum said: "And the Lord brought his promises to pass in my life. Jesus Christ, I thank you. God in heaven, I'm so grateful for your preservation, sustenance and protection this far and beyond."

Source: Legit.ng