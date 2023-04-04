A mother of five girls has endeared the hearts of many after sharing a video of herself dancing with her daughters

In the video shared via Instagram, the proud mother revealed how she delivered five children of the same gender

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many appreciating her for being proud of her daughters

Social media users have gushed over an adorable video of a mother dancing with her daughters.

In the video shared via Instagram, the proud mother danced with the girls who took turns to showcase themselves.

Mum flaunts 5 daughters Photo credit: @yabaleftonline

Source: Instagram

She carried her last daughter in her arms and danced with a very sweet smile on her face. They all rocked a white and golden coloured gowns.

Reacting to the video, many netizens found it lovely and reiterated the importance of having female children in any family.

Social media reactions

@princesslizzybaby16 said:

"The 4th child na the tomboy of the house, she no follow them do packing gel."

@saaphirah commented:

"Girl child are the new gold."

@rachyy___x stated:

"Abeg make person help drag me comot for here make I no finish data for one video. I don watch am tire they’re so cute."

@iam_zaiiii said:

"Wait until they’re all grown ups that’s when she’ll how truly blessed she is."

@its_wealth_01 noted:

"You need one more to make it half dozen that is 6. Pls they are beautiful truly."

Watch the video below:

Mum of 5 girls dances with them

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mum has stirred social media reactions after she displayed her beautiful daughters on TikTok. In a short video she shared, the mum was seen dancing so nicely with five her children.

The girls, from the oldest to the last, danced so nicely to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa. All the kids were putting on beautiful black attires in the video shared on TikTok by @ijelenwanyii.

Indeed, the kids are good dancers, but social media users took special notice of the last kid who seemed to be doing her thing differently. She just bent down with her head towards the ground while others danced. The young mother referred to her children as her "money in the bank".

Source: Legit.ng