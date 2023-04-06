Social media users have sympathised with a father of triplets after seeing the stress he goes through with them

A viral video shared via popular app, TikTok, showed the toddlers crawling faster than the young dad could handle

The father tried to close the door of a fridge but the triplets kept crawling around it and giving him a hard time

Having one child takes sacrifices and stress to manage, let alone having three babies at the same time.

The stress increases at the peak of their growth when they become more agile to move around on all fours.

Father stops triplets from entering into fridge Photo credit: @sandrababy8

Source: TikTok

Being active with no sense of caution, parents have to be extra vigilant for the kids not to injure themselves.

In a trending video shared by @sandrababy8 on TikTok, a young father's agility and speed was put to shame by three crawling toddlers.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The door of a fridge at home was left open and the triplets got into the kitchen and tried crawling into it.

The father wanted to close the door of the fridge but had to get the kids out first to avoid injuring them.

The toddlers activated their speed and did not want to leave. The father kept on picking each of them up and putting them down at a safe distance away from the fridge.

However, while taking out one toddler, the other child crawls back and the circle continued till the father got tired.

No matter how fast he tried to move, they outsmarted him and he was completely overwhelmed.

Social media reactions

@Medjine commented:

"Legend say he's still trying to close the door."

@user9033059109634 wrote:

"Husband: sweetheart what have you been doing since morning? Wife: I was trying to close the freezer door, but the kids won't let me."

@IAM BORN AGAIN prayed:

"GOD I WANT THIS KIND OF STRESS."

@geerosky commented:

"Legend has it he's still carrying them in n out."

@bellatrix commented:

"Poor thing them quicker than you."

@Feliciara commented:

"I'll end up crying."

@Astonisher commented:

"I tap ur blessings in Jesus name Amen."

@Desired Great Ness wrote:

"God bless all good mothers out there, amen."

@Khaki Wine said:

"That's how my Grandpa l and Grandpa Was taking care of my Dad and his other two twins."

@MINISTER Edith wrote:

"The Lord is your strength."

@bright commented:

"Even one is as troublesome as hell,imagine 3, I feel your pains dear but this is lovely."

@Nellviah Atieno commented:

"Pure blessings."

@rance.bea commented:

"The person holding the camera should help him out."

@Sonic fan,cosplayer collector said:

"The triple cuties."

@DANTEH commented:

"@khaby.lame help this man."

@user7930663965501 commented:

"God bless you."

@MrBigSnake said:

"So adorable I have one son but if I had 3 they do that too lol God bless them."

@nakamirita650 wrote:

"I want to have triplets."

Watch the video below:

Nigerian triplets in uniforms hug themselves

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian mother of triplets shared a cute video of how her kids interacted before they got ready for school. In the clip, the triplets were all dressed in matching uniforms as two of the kids passionately hugged themselves.

The only girl among the triplets was standing far away at the home's gate. An attempt by one of them to hug her made the kid cry. To keep the situation calm, the second boy told her sorry. It was all an emotional show of love. People said the kids would get to school late with the drama they were all acting.

Legit.ng probed to know how old the triplets were because of the awareness they demonstrated in the video and the mother replied: "A year plus." As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 170 comments with more than 7,000 likes.

Source: Legit.ng