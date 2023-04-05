A video of a kid in a beautiful gown has stirred mixed reactions on TikTok as people debated her made-up looks

The girl showed she was satisfied with the way she looked as she elegantly posed for the camera after her styling

Among those who disagreed with her makeup were a few people who noticed she had eye contact on

A mother, @hajiablessing560, has shared a video of a daughter who was heavily made up and dressed in a white gown, looking like an adult.

Apart from her makeup, her hair was also beautifully done. Many considered her hairstyle somewhat elaborate. The kid posed for the camera after she was styled.

Many people wondered why her parents styled her in such a way. Photo source: @hajiablessing560

Kid rocked white gown

Seconds into the clip, she was in front of kids as she gave them bottles of soft drinks as if it was her birthday.

Many TikTokers in the video's comment section said that the kid should be allowed to be a child without all the hassles that come with adulthood.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 1000 comments with more than 90,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@user2885982935910 said:

"This is too much for a kid."

@Evans said:

"Shes very pretty but please allow her to be a child."

@emmaculategwashse said:

"Parents stop all these and let kids be kids please."

@Grace said:

"She even fix eye contact. God have mercy on her mum."

@Naa baby said:

"The seamstress did a great job the dress is really nice. but am confused is she old or young hmmm you look beautiful girl."

@Ella smile said:

"Is she really wearing eye contact? meanwhile me as an adult fear never let me wear am."

@queen Juliet wondered:

"Is that Tasha sister?"

@treasurewealth597 said:

"Allow kids to be kids childhood is just once haba."

@Candi White said:

"She is very beautiful girl but please she is a child I have a child too is too much and i will never say it in person I mind my business."

@babe said:

"Her papa see her like dis."

@nnedinmankechinye said:

"The birthday no come loud why on earth will you make a kid look old."

