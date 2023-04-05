A hardworking Nigerian lady shared a video of her business centre when she was setting it all up

People who saw that she bought a new freezer for her frozen foods business wanted to know her capital level

The smart lady also had her business banner tied in front of her shop so people would be informed she was selling

A young Nigerian lady, @arikebarbie717, has shared a video that captured the moment she started her frozen foods business.

Congratulating herself, the lady showed the time her deep freezer was moved into the newly rented shop. She also captured the new generator she bought.

The lady bought a generator set as she started her business. Photo source: @arikebarbie717

Source: TikTok

Hardworking lady sets up business

Seconds into the video, she could be seen cutting some frozen foods in preparation for her customers.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Many people in her comment section wanted to know how much she spent setting the business up.

Watch the video below:

Congratulatory messages pour in

The video has gathered over 100 comments with more than 1,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions from netizens below:

@Queenbee asked:

"My love pls how much can I use to start this business?"

@harrish228 said:

"Congratulations dear I tap."

@Mi_beautyempire:

"Congratulations darling good sales Insha Allah I’m so happy for you. You’rethroughly a hustler and God will continue to crown your effort."

@adetutu753 said:

"Congratulations darling."

@Kayode Adebanjo said:

"Congratulations beloved Sister. God bless your business."

@Hamzat cash said:

"Congratulations ur shop location?"

@:two_hearts said:

"Congratulations baby girl. Super proud of you."

@Oluwatosin said:

"Congratulations bae, am happy for you, your hard work paid off. God will uplift you more."

@Only said:

"Congratulations babe."

@Malaydollar Richie said:

"Wow. I’m so happy dear congratulations big sales. I Dey come ur shop soon."

@oromidayo said:

"Congratulations more sales more customers more gain more achievement more blessing."

@y.k said:

"If I wanna open this business for my babe pls how much at least."

Lady invested house rent into business

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young Nigerian lady, @abc.ng, took a big risk and invested her saved house rent into her fashion accessory business.

After what she ordered arrived, the lady knelt before her goods and placed a bible and bottle of anointing oil on them as she applied the oil and prayed.

Lady selling fish

In other news, a Nigerian lady selling fresh fish went online to show she was very proud of her business.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady working in a fish pond danced among the aquatic animals as they swam around her feet.

Source: Legit.ng