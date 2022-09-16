A lady who is into the fresh fish business has gone online to make a dance video in her pond as she celebrated

During a performance that she said is meant to portray positive vibes, the animals swam around her

Responding to a person who wanted to know how to go into the same business, she said that land is important

A Nigerian lady who sells fresh fish has gone online to show that she is very proud of her business.

In a video that has gone viral, the lady working in a fish pond danced among the aquatic animals as they swam around her feet.

The lady said she is trying not to fall as the floor is slippery. Photo source: TikTok/@priceless_esteem

Source: UGC

Lucrative fish business

Many people who saw the video called the lady brave as they wondered if the fish will not bite her. She doused their fear, saying they are harmless.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

There were those who wanted to know how she started the fish business and how lucrative it could be.

Watch the video below:

At the time of writing this report, the video has stirred almost 1000 comments with more than 40,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

Nickysurprise_YYC said:

"Make una look the video well no be real fishes de there."

cherry said:

"E Dey do me as if na snake she Dey on top."

THE ONE said:

"Pls how much capital does someone needs to start this business."

She replied:

"Land first very important."

BERRYLOVE said:

"Fish wey I no fit carry for hand na them be ur bestie like this ooo, nawaoo."

LadyDee! said:

"Why I’m I scare for the fish? I’m I the only one that feels u will step on them?"

Mbakaraibom said:

"No allow the fish come fall in love with you pass us ooo."

Fish seller dances beside her mother

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a young lady stirred massive reactions on TikTok when she shared a video showing her dancing beside her mum at their store.

The lady, who had set her camera for a TikTok clip, arranged her mum's pieces of fish well as the woman dished out instructions with a serious face.

As soon as the mother turned, the lady immediately started dancing. When the mother saw what she was doing, the video abruptly ended.

Source: Legit.ng