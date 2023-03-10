A Nigerian lady used her house money for a business with the hope of making big profits and getting the capital back

The lady revealed since her goods landed, she has had anxiety, so she decided to pray and anoint her goods

Many Nigerians who reacted to her video were moved by her bravery as they prayed for good sales on her behalf

A young Nigerian lady, @abc.ng, took a big risk and invested her saved house rent into her fashion accessory business.

After her goods arrived, the lady knelt before her goods and placed a bible and bottle of anointing oil on it as she applied the oil on them and prayed.

People told her to expect big testimonies. Photo source: @abc.ng

Lady took big business risk

The lady said she has been having anxiety about selling the goods on time. She prayed against a bad market so that she does not go homeless.

Many people who reacted to the video said she would have a big testimony concerning her business.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 22,000 likes.

