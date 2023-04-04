A funny video of a newly born child who appeared angry has got many people talking

In the viral Instagram video, the little child made a fierce and desolate facial expression that mirrored her feelings

In both clips where she was shown, there was no single sign of happiness to indicate that the child was happy to come to the world

An Instagram video showing a newly born child in the state of anger and frustration has gone viral on Instagram.

The trending video captured all the moments that portrayed the child to be visibly angry about something she could express with words.

Newly born child frowns. Photo credit: @yabaleftonline Source: Instagram

Source: UGC

Many social media users who saw the video have narrated the body language of the child as meaning that she did not feel happy to be born in Nigeria.

Instagram users also found the entire expression of the little child funny that many indicated that the girl would grow up to be daring.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 73000 likes with more than 1000 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@king_of_content_fod reacted:

"If e possible, this baby dey ready to beat who Dey video am."

@thônla said:

"My niece has blown o."

@evelyn.amenya wrote:

"Frown all you want darling we are in this together."

@kingsleyosagie_x10 commented:

"The light is affecting her eyes."

@coolbaba04 also reacted:

"Welcome back, Grandma."

@iyiginikagertrude also commented:

"The reincarnation miss road."

Baby frowns as lady tries to play with her with funny faces

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a beautiful lady, @neelicious21, shared a funny video of how her niece looked at her hard while she was making funny faces at her. She said that the kid has her kind of attitude. Carrying the kid in a shawl, the lady's attempt at different funny expressions failed.

What amazed many people was that the baby's serious stare remained unshaken by her aunt's act. It was as if she had many things going through her mind.

Many people said that they could not get over the way the child kept looking throughout the hilarious video.

Source: Legit.ng