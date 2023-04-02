A happy Nigerian mother has shared a lovely video on TikTok app to show off her double set of twin children

In the adorable video, the older set of twins carried the second set of twin babies in the presence of their mum

The video has melted hearts on TikTok as many netizens wish to also birth twins when the time comes

A Nigerian mother has proudly flaunted her two sets of twin babies whom she delivered years apart.

In the lovely clip shared via TikTok, the proud mother revealed that her twin babies arrived in the same gender arrangement, a boy and a girl.

Mum shows off two sets of twins Photo credit: @ammygreat

Source: TikTok

The video showed the older set of twins carrying their siblings with sweet smiles on their faces.

Social media users have gushed over the adorable video with many netizens wishing to also deliver twins.

Social media reactions

@user161926963816 said:

"Congratulations. I tap into this blessings in the name of God Almighty Amen and Amen."

@giftyama496 said:

"I tap into your blessings in Jesus mighty name amen."

@amoduzainab547 reacted:

"Congratulations ma,so beautiful, more blessings joy, happiness, All thanks to GOD ALMIGHTY."

@sophiabrandy042 remarked:

"Wow. If na me I don born finish be dat, jxt two pregnancy 4 children haaaaaa."

@hajiaoluwatoyin added:

"What a miracle working God. Almighty Allah will bless you all, children of Zion."

@timless2 wrote:

"Congratulations and I tap into your blessing in Jesus Mighty Name Amen and Amen."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng