A proud mum who gave birth to five daughters has been seen in a video as they all danced together to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa

The video shows the kids, from the oldest to the youngest, showing off their impressive skills in traditional dance steps

The video has generated a lot of reactions, especially as the mum referred to her kids as her money in the bank

A Nigerian mum has stirred social media reactions after she displayed her beautiful daughters on TikTok.

In a short video she shared, the mum was seen dancing so nicely with five her children.

The cute children have set off social media reactions. Photo credit: TikTok/@ijelenwanyii.

Source: UGC

My money in the bank

The girls, from the oldest to the last, danced so nicely to Egwu Abuja by Darlington Onye Ntisa. All the kids were putting on beautiful black attires in the video shared on TikTok by @ijelenwanyii.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Indeed, the kids are good dancers, but social media users took special notice of the last kid who seemed to be doing her thing differently.

She just bent down with her head towards the ground while others danced. The young mother referred to her children as her "money in the bank".

Watch the video below:

TikTok users react

@josh said:

"If u watch dis video more than me gather here."

@SOMYZARAMARALOVE commented:

"Pounds, Euros, Dollars in billions and millions.. Presidents and Governors wives.. Umu oma, Oke Ada."

@user1818655933382 said:

"It's the little cutie trying to somersault for me."

@Jenni_frank commented:

"For me the last baby is the winner."

@Treasure reacted:

"The last baby is the winner."

@Tildatilly22 said:

"Last baby is waiting for another baby o."

@user8098206617213 prayed:

"May Allah protect them from any kind of evils amen."

@amygold21 said:

"My mom na seven girls now she Dey enjoy from USA to South Africa to Lagos to abj omugwo plenty as for now she get 3 people for omugwo me go born girls."

Mum jokingly disowns her daughter in viral video

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian mum disowned her daughter in a funny video.

The mother jokingly told her daughter that she did not give birth to her.

The funny clip caught the attention of plenty of social media users many of whom recalled hearing such things from their own mothers.

Source: Legit.ng