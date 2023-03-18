A beautiful Nigerian lady danced nicely in front of her mother, who was seen chopping vegetables

In the video, which was posted on TikTok, the mother was busy cutting her veggies while the lady was busy shaking her waist

The video posted by the lady has since gone viral and attracted reactions from TikTok users who say they like her dance

A TikTok lady has posted a video showing when she danced excellently in front of her mother.

The video was posted on TikTok by the Nigerian lady, @amarajames5 who is clearly a good dancer and performer.

The lady danced while her mother was chopping vegetables. Photo credit: TikTok/@amarajames5.

In the video, Amara's mother was seen sitting on the veranda and chopping vegetables.

Nigerian lady goes viral after dancing in front of her mother

Amara, on the other hand, concentrated on making her dance video. She started by shaking her waist in an excellent way.

She then proceeded to punctuate her dance beautifully with hand gestures. Her mother looked at her, shook her head and smiled.

Amara was dressed in a beautiful, long, black gown that helped to properly bring out her beauty.

Dance lovers who have seen the video on TikTok have praised the lady for being proud of her mother and her house by showing them off.

Watch the video below:

@Bullion man said:

"I love this trend of being proud of your home, and mama dear. I pray it goes viral."

@user94885489464495 commented:

"The reason I love you is that you've been real, not all these fake girls. Keep it up! Love you sweetheart."

@Olive Black commented:

"You people should leave her alone abeg. From her mum smiles she’s happy her daughter is doing a video."

@Babalola Fatimo said:

"God bless you and your mother."

@Goddessofbeauty said:

"The look on her mother's face is everything. Like, see my beautiful daughter."

@Mayor Zion commented:

"Being proud of who you are and where you come from, is one of the best things that can ever happen to you. Enjoy your life sunshine."

@omammamonia said:

You are proud of your home and I like you for that."

Video of a groundnut seller dancing by roadside

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a groundnut seller danced by the roadside while hustling.

The lady had her tray of groundnut on her head while dancing, but she never allowed it to fall.

She said she decided to dance and be happy despite having some problems.

