A touching video of a little girl crying her eyes out over a frog has stirred massive reactions from netizens

In the video, she was seen holding the frog and crying uncontrollably because the frog was dead

The sad girl rushed to her mother with the frog and asked her to help treat the frog and make it come back alive

Children are so innocent and they see the beauty in everything. There is no evil in their hearts.

A chubby little girl showed a lot of bravery and no fear after sighting a frog which she thought had given up the ghost.

Little girl brings live frog to mum Photo Credit: @remillards

Source: TikTok

She showed concern for the frog in the video, and rushed to her mother begging for help on the frog's behalf.

Apparently, the frog was just resting but she sobbed and mourned for it badly, thinking it was dead.

She bravely held the frog in her left hand with no fear of anything and cried that something happened to it.

She pleaded with her mother to help the frog and also report the assailant who caused the frog's predicament.

Her mother who was holding the camera and recording tried to calm her down while insisting that she couldn't hold a frog.

The little girl in between tears uttered the name of someone and pointed towards that person's direction showing that the said person was responsible for what happened to the frog.

Her mother titled the video:

"POV: She thinks the frog is dead and wants help but am afraid of the frog."

Social media reactions

@aajay899 commented:

"One day she will bring a python me I would run like murife the way she's holding the frog."

@lunku.sey wrote:

"Omg the way I fear frogs if this is my daughter she can make me faint."

@samanthapatel24 said:

"Make sure she doesn't see snakes."

@vintxque commented:

"The frog just chilling."

@peoniesandhydrangea commented:

"I think she may be showing signs that she might be a veterinarian in the making. She has such deep love and compassion for animals.

@becky.v.3 commented:

"I can't stay even a single minute."

@theoneandonly.jo said:

"This child sometimes it's chicken now frog."

@chimskimilo wrote:

"Children are so brave."

@nantegemastula said:

"Can neva be me."

@renaesopurple said:

"Me a put she and the frog outta road causeeeeeeeee aint no way."

@shackeemabryan said:

"I wouldn't even stand there to video anything when I see her coming with it."

@user2751030883471 commented:

"She will have a zoo one day."

@sheky_shekiiboo said:

"Dem now days pickney nuh fraid a nthg."

@user7331313957503 commented:

"Please mum just buy for her a pet all these problems will be solved am telling you."

Watch the video below:

Little girl in tears after mistakenly killing snail

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl could not hold back her tears after killing a snail on her way to school.

Dressed in her school uniform, the little girl was heading to the car when she suddenly stepped on a snail. The little girl explained that she just stepped on a snail and the family members will be lonely after its demise.

She went ahead to apologise to the snail while suggesting a solution for her mother to help the snail's family.

