A young made a funny video about her dog that came to her bed at midnight, slept on it, and used her pillow

The lady spoke to the dog as if it were human and said it ought to be staying by the gate and watching the whole house

TikTokers with dogs in their houses narrated the various problems they have been facing with theirs

A Nigerian lady @_aduke__ who loves her dog has made a short video showing the pet sleeping on her bed and using her pillow.

Surprised by the dog's attitude, the lady questioned the dog, asking it if it ought to be sleeping on the bed instead of acting as her security.

Many people found the dog's reaction very funny. Photo source: @_aduke

Source: TikTok

Lady questioned her Eskimo dog

The lady revealed that she woke up at midnight to find the dog lying beside her. As the lady talked, the dog briefly lifted up its head as if she understood what the lady was saying.

Many people in the video's comment section narrated their personal experiences with their pets at home. She made another clip of the dog's reaction to a funny sound.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 200 comments with more than 11,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@Kanyinsola2509 said:

"All parlour dogs love enjoyment."

@vibes with victory said:

"My own dey challenge German shepherd i don dey beg tire."

@USER_NOT_FOUND said:

"Your dog no dey chop charger? My own don chop most charger finish."

@Oluwafeyidamilola said:

"Mine knows how to use a duvet."

@Shemar said:

"Baba go soon use blanket."

@Abdul Samod said:

"Me I de feed my own, if I no feed am he no go chop."

@CityBoyJae said:

"Why you dey disturb am na."

@Nancy said:

"My own nah aunty oo nah bed lady I dey call her."

@Betty said:

"Eskimo and human bed na 5 and 6. My own go wait immediately I finish dressing my bed she will just jump on it."

@Chibuikem Alfred said:

"The Werey come Dey laugh join."

@CERTIFIED LONER said:

"Na so my dog too dey do imagine make parlour dog dey follow me drag bed. Eskimos are so stubborn."

