Netizens have reacted in shock after sighting a video of a Nigerian man walking boldly on crates of eggs

Despite walking with his full weight on the crates, none of the eggs broke and this made netizens debate over the video

The young man was stocking crates of eggs in a pickup truck and had to walk on the eggs to arrange them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

It is common knowledge that eggs are fragile and could break easily under pressure. However, a trending video has sparked a debate online about the fragility of eggs.

The video shows a grown Nigerian man stepping on loaded crates of eggs and using them as a ladder.

Nigerian man walks on eggs Photo credit: @mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

This guy certainly pushed the bounds of science as netizens recounted theories they read in school as to why the eggs couldn't break.

He loaded crates of eggs from the poultry farm onto a pickup truck that will deliver them to places.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

The video showed him holding some crates of eggs and leaving the building towards the open back of the truck.

Then, he climbed into the truck and walked on two rows of stacked crates of eggs to drop the crates he was holding. The eggs did not break at all as he walked.

Social media reactions

@mufasatundeednut commented:

"My question is, why is the egg not breaking?"

@papiijameh commented:

"He doesn't have the anointing that breaks yoke."

@classy_jesters wrote:

"It's called Synthosis Equilibrium Balancing, the yolk was that and walk you car but end now egg break on crate and friction balance end book."

@officialmayorspeaks wrote:

"Eggs that are arranged vertically don't break when stepped on? If you like believe the nonsense I just typed, na you know."

@naijatweets commented:

"A well-positioned upright egg is very hard to break when the pressure is uniform."

@priscillia_oluchi_ wrote:

"Oyibo say what? The total number of objects (eggs here) when put together can withstand external pressure due to the law of gravity and perpendicular motion. Nor ask me wetin I write, I never chop abeg."

@donwhytegram wrote:

"Vertically placed eggs are very hard to break and literally unbreakable when under uniform pressure."

@dozexglobaltechnologiesltd wrote:

"If you know physics you will know that eggs are upline down in a straight down to a fault whenever it's moving. Do you understand now?"

@morgancol4 wrote:

"Na dragon egg be that, it's from the old layer! Aliens gonna take over soon!!!"

@harry_walter123 explained:

"Simple science...the two strongest part of an egg is the top and the bottom, especially the pointed top. So when you arrange all of them in a crate and stand on it, the pressure is shared evenly among the eggs and that keeps it from breaking and the crate too is protecting it. Be like i still know book small o."

Watch the video below:

Baby breaks multiple eggs

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video seen on Twitter shows a little girl who 'broke' multiple raw eggs on the top of a bed. The video reposted by @Naija_PR shows that after 'breaking' the eggs, the little girl proceeded to play with the liquid.

In the video, the kid was seen on the top of the bed using her hands to scoop and pour the egg liquids. The yellow egg yoke flowed freely as she continued to play with it, just like water in the swimming pool.

The video has sparked mixed reactions among Twitter users who have seen it. The video did not show when the eggs were broken. While some are of the view that the girl may not have been the one who broke the eggs, others said it could be possible.

Source: Legit.ng