A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase the stunning provision a restaurant made in its restroom

She decided to go to the ladies in the restaurant and was shocked to find a dressing mirror, wardrobe and a bed

A video of her showcasing the bed and other unexpected provisions she found in the restroom has sparked reactions

A Nigerian lady could not believe her eyes after she found a bed, a dressing mirror and a wardrobe inside a restaurant's restroom.

Keeping mum on the restaurant's name, the lady, @Freckledweirdo_, said she decided to use the toilet at the Lagos restaurant and was shocked to see those provisions.

She found a bed and a wardrobe in the restaurant's restroom. Photo Credit: (@Freckledweirdo_)

Source: TikTok

"E shock me die!! Lagosians be doing the absolute most! stan and Pakistan!!!!," she wrote via her TikTok page where she shared the clip.

Social media users passed funny remarks about the restaurant's thoughtful provisions, just as some persons tried to come up with its name.

Social media reactions

@badgirlfay:

"I went to one and there were sofas, table and a reading lamp, I was so lost."

@oyindamola said:

"Moral lesson: try get money , make u no Dey go restaurant wey u go line up b4 u enter."

@Maria said:

"Imagine me working there I’m gonna be in that restroom 95% of the time."

@abitoftbaby said:

"Lol boat club ppl are so extra so makes sense. Also you can get seasick and the bed makes sense for that."

@Onyinyechi said:

"I’m never coming out again."

@comfyskinfoodwear said:

"If a lady needs to cry about something particularly breakup she will have time to cry comfortably."

Source: Legit.ng