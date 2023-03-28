A woman's photos of her claw-like toenails have gone viral on social media, sparking concern and curiosity among netizens

The photos were taken before the woman's pedicure and have garnered many reactions online

In other news, a video went viral of a woman who carried a braided hairstyle for over a year before transforming her look

A photo showing the condition of a woman's nails before undergoing a pedicure treatment has left tongues wagging online.

Photos of a model and a foot. Credit: drbimages, @nihiinn (Twitter)

Source: Getty Images

The photos show the woman's toenails grown out and curled up, resembling claws.

Many people expressed shock and concern about the condition of her nails, wondering how she could have let them get so neglected.

Check out the post below:

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Social media users react to lady's before and after pedicure transformation

evaajari:

"You be dey fly for Night?"

mizgemma:

"Fear no go allow me touch you ooo. Wetin be this?"

alexaideyan:

"Na vulture nails be this o."

ellahbloom_:

"Your feet can only be like this if you were locked up in an evil forest ‍♀️"

_fatboyhillz_:

"You don turn wolf finish thank god dem quick catch you."

vhi_jhay:

"Trans-species (from hulk to human)"

mhz_sekeenah:

"Abeg the person enter forest "

Lady who carried braided hairstyle for over 1 year undergoes impressive transformation

If you think a month is too long to carry a braided hairstyle then a story of a woman carrying her hairstyle for over 12 times that duration will have your jaws hanging.

Instagram blogger, @nigerianbraids, left social media users stunned after sharing a video of a lady who carried cornrows braided hairstyle for over a year.

In the video, the hairstylist is seen cutting off the aged braided hair which appeared to have been matted. This was only after the client had given the go-ahead.

Criticism trails video of little girl with fake eyelashes and nails: "When a child gives birth to a child"

For many parents of today’s era, there’s nothing as ‘too young to slay’ and this is an ideology that is reflected in the fashion choices - or lack of - they make for their children.

A video currently making the waves on Instagram shows a little girl of not more than three years of age sporting a rather mature look.

Attached to her eyelashes are artificial extensions and as she moves her hands, two sets of manicured hands appear, nails painted in red and blue.

Source: Legit.ng