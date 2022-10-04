A video of a lady doing a muckbang with fried chicken and chips has sparked mixed reactions on the internet

In the now-trending clip, the lady who sports extra long, curvy and heavily embellished nails is seen comfortably munching the fried food

Several internet users who watch the video have taken to the comment section to express amusement and others, displeasure

Long nails have been in vogue for a while now with the likes of American rapper, Cardi B, known for her long talons.

Well, despite the discomfort it brings, this has not stopped some fashion lovers from getting their slay on - a case in point is a video currently trending online.

Photos show lady eating fried chicken with long nails. Credit: @krakshq

Source: Instagram

In the video reposted by @krakshq, a lady is seen eating fried chicken and chips.

However, while muckbangs are common on the internet, the nature of her nails is what seems to have caught the attention of netizens.

In the video, she is seen sporting some extra long and curvy nails with colourful and bold embellishments on them, making her hold and eat her fried food in a certain manner.

Watch the video below:

Social media users react to video of lady eating with long nails

muudnation:

"Chicken Dey chop chicken."

jadeucgrace:

"She nailed it ."

thequeenlizie:

"What is this discomfort?"

nekysan_beauty:

"Is the sun shade nails for me"

sandraokafor86:

"We are having chicken nails and lashes , hand chains and chips."

swyzstudios:

"Some people just love to give themselves discomfort nawa oo."

mabidemi_:

"What will the kids play with now that you've glued their toys on your nails? Are there any more toys at the toy shop?"

1deay:

"What in the name of discomfort is this???"

fifiiobi:

"Why will someone add stress to their life ? Like life is already stressful why add more stress by yourself to yourself ... I can't understand."

Source: Legit.ng