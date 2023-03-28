A video of a little boy who made a fantastic decision while coming down from the bed has received wide attention

In the viral TikTok video, the boy used pillow to cushion his coming down just so he does not have an accident

It was a moment of real intelligence that showed children are also a thinking being who are not nonchalant of their safety

A video shared by @gossipmilltv has shown a little boy trying to support himself with a pillow while he attempts to get out of bed.

The precocious young boy made the decision to protect himself from any accident that may occur as a result of the high bed.

There was three pillows on the bed. Two of them were of equal sizes while the other one was small. The boy initially used one of the big pillows, dropping on the floor as he attempts to leave the bed.

Boy takes more safety cushion

Seeing that only one pillow was not enough for his safety he went for the remaining two before finally trying to come out of the high bed.

Many social media users who reacted to the video observed that children are smart these days.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered over 5000 likes with 1000 comments on Instagram.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@hannah_thedew reacted:

"Na una know where una see ancestor wey una born."

@richy_kvngz commented:

"Baba Dey find soft landing...Landing on a sofa floor."

@mrability1 also reacted:

"For soft landing nonih."

@laiyefanelsonebi wrote:

"Kids are smart these days, my one year old son goes up the staircase on his own (we follow him behind) but coming down, oga will take position, then stretch one leg to see if it will land on any of the stairs, if it does not he will adjust then try again, if he does it 3 times without result the young man aborts mission n go back to the room he no wan hear story."

@_obadara said:

"This one na kid abi?? Ok dey play O."

