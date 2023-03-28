A fresh uni student has jokingly said she refused to return her matriculation gown to the school at the end of the ceremony

According to the lady, she paid the sum of CFA franc 10,000 (approximately N7,000) for the gown, and she must wear it to get the value of her money

The lady also confirmed in the comments that she attends Global Wealth University in Togo

Some students thronged her comment section to say they did the same thing at the time of their matriculation

A student who paid CFA franc 10,000 (approximately N7,000) to collect a matriculation gown from her school said she has taken it home after the event.

In a video posted on TikTok by @call_me_beauty_16, the student was sighted in the matriculation gown at home.

The student went home with her matriculation gown. Photo credit: TikTok/@call_me_beauty_16.

Source: TikTok

She wore it while washing her clothes outside, telling her audience that she was at home.

Student who paid N7k for a matriculation gown takes it home

The student feels that since she paid N7k for the gown, there is a need to wear it for a longer time.

Many universities require fresh students to pay for matriculation and graduation gowns and return them immediately after the ceremony. The lady confirmed in the comments that she attends Global Wealth University in Togo.

But clearly, the student said she would wear the gown until she got her money's worth, so she returned home with it.

The funny video has since gone viral and drawn reactions from both present and former students. One student said she did not return her gown and is now in 300-level.

Reactions from TikTok users

@shapeshifter said:

"I no return my own up till now. I dey 300-level."

@Temple of mancity warns:

"By the time you pay 20k for delay first."

@habeebah said:

"My school will collect your school fees receipt before you collect the gown. Tell me how you won't return it?"

Source: Legit.ng