A Nigerian lady has posted a video to show the moment she relocated abroad in search of greener pastures

In the video, the lady said that Nigeria has shown her shege, meaning she suffered while in the country

Meanwhile, multiple reactions have followed the video after she posted it on TikTok as Nigerians bare their minds

A Nigerian lady has packed her belongings and moved abroad in search of greener pastures.

The lady documented her journey from home to the airport in a video posted on Tiktok by @melachukwu.

The lady said Nigeria has shown her shege. Photo credit: TikTok/@melachukwu.

Source: TikTok

The clip also captured the moment she boarded an aeroplane at the Abuja International Airport.

Nigerian lady moves abroad, posts japa video

The lady was so excited that she recorded every part of the journey, including when the aeroplane was in midair, and she was watching a movie.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Also, the video showed when she landed in Turkey, but she was actually travelling to Cyprus.

It was from Istanbul, Turkey, that she boarded another flight that took her to Cyprus.

According to the lady, Nigeria has shown her shege, meaning life wasn't easy for her while in the country.

Meanwhile, multiple reactions have trailed the video as Nigerians took to the comment section to bare their minds.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@judemoore2 said:

"Na Cyprus you dey japa go? I think say na USA. From frying pan to fire."

@luxurious_carz commented:

"Wetin you dey go do for Cyprus biko?"

@princevanifeco said:

"Nigeria is even better than Cyprus."

@freyadoll1 said:

"That's me when I moved from Nigeria to Dubai two years ago. You go cry later when bills start to come. Loneliness go come, no true friends abroad."

@mr_solar_system commented:

"Congratulations! Please ignore naysayers who cannot hide their evil hearts."

@princezeal44 reacted:

"May you achieve all that took you there in Jesus' name. Amen."

Man graduates with first-class in UK

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a Nigerian man made a first-class degree at a foreign university.

The man posted his certificates online to celebrate after graduation.

Amazingly, the man had before now graduated from the Obafemi Awolowo University with a third class.

Source: Legit.ng