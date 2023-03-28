A mum has brought out the dress she used on her wedding day, which took place some 46 years ago

In the video, the woman proudly wore the gown and also showed how she looked in it as a young woman years ago

TikTok users found the video interesting, and they took to the comment section to praise the woman

A mother has proudly shown off her wedding gown and worn it again to the admiration of many people.

In a video she posted on TikTok, the woman identified on the platform as @jeriandmike, said she used the dress 46 years ago.

The woman proudly wears her wedding gown after 46 years. Photo credit: TikTok/@jeriandmike.

Close to five decades after she and her husband tied the knot, the woman thought it wise to go down memory lane.

Video of a mother wearing her 46-year-old wedding dress

She brought out the wedding gown, wore it sentimentally and posed for the camera in her house.

She was obviously very happy to wear the gown again after using it for her big day years ago.

Apart from wearing the dress, she also showed her old photos taken during her wedding.

Her husband came into the video and kissed his wife. The video has since gone viral and drawn comments from young people on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@user1894157837002 said:

"You look so beautiful, then and now."

@syd commented:

"Oh my God, it's stunning and I love the purple bridesmaid dresses."

@yougotit said:

"It's amazing, gentle and delicious."

@yunier amador said:

"Everything that is made with love will last forever."

@nadia asked:

"How did you manage to last so long mum?"

@the said:

"But how beautiful! It's a magnificent job."

@liv said:

"I'm shocked that she just hasn't aged."

@sabrina said:

"Sometimes, I'm afraid of getting old."

@andrian commented:

"I don't like this, I love this."

