A lady has shared a video on Tiktok to reveal the stunning transformation of her dentition after she made money

In the video, she showed how bad her dentition was and her transformation after undergoing a dental surgery

The transformation was amazing and netizens expressed their shock to see how beautiful she looks with her new set of teeth

A lady has revealed how she gained back her confidence after she underwent a surgical operation to improve her facial appearance.

According to her, the transformation was only achieved after she had made a lot of money for herself.

Lady with crooked teeth Photo Credit: @jaquelinealarcao

Source: TikTok

While sharing the video, she opined that money brings happiness as she flaunted her new set of teeth.

The video first showed how bad her dentition used to be. She had crooked teeth which were badly arranged and not white.

However, following the surgery, she looked so stunning with her new whitened set of teeth.

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who showered accolades on the pretty lady.

Social media reactions

@honey queen said:

"Power of money."

@gansterwife1 wrote:

"What a transformation."

@Julianne L added:

"First the confidence to post your real teeth is amazing and the confidence with your new teeth is shining. Congratulations."

@watermelonbrat36 commented:

"She has the cash but not the rubber band."

@ionna-pretty7 replied:

"Never mind girl that was effective she was so pretty."

@nadezhda66661 added:

"Stunning transformation!"

@elizabethjones0494 reacted:

"Is this real?"

@Fp.Wednesday said:

"I knew you were beautiful don't worry about the hate."

@ᴍɪss ʙʟᴀᴄᴋʜᴏᴏᴅ added:

"I'm happy for you."

@Kim Zill845 said:

"How can you change your teeth like this?"

@stitchloverpuglover1450 wrote:

"Wait how do you change your teeth to um the first one to the normal one? I'm confused."

@Sara.Marta2076 said:

"You so beautifully You so beautiful."

Watch the video below:

Transformation video of lady with crooked teeth

