A beautiful young woman has shared her excitement with netizens after a doctor transformed her looks

The pretty lady who had a crooked set of teeth visited a doctor and asked for teeth replacement

After the doctor finished working on her teeth, the lady's face lit up with so much joy and happiness and she hugged everyone

A pretty lady wept for joy after a doctor worked on her teeth and transformed her facial looks.

In a video, the lady walked into the clinic and pleaded with the doctor to give her a new set of teeth.

Lady gets dental transformation Photo Credit: @drkennysmiles

Source: Instagram

She complained about feeling insecure because she had crooked teeth.

According to the lady, her wedding was coming up and she didn't want to be unable to smile during the occasion because of her teeth.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Doctor swings into action

The doctor immediately kick-started his job and a viral video showed him taking off her crooked teeth and replacing them with a clean and well-arranged set of teeth.

The happy lady could not control her tears as the doctor gave her a mirror to see herself. She subsequently wedded the love of her life and their photos melted hearts.

Social media reactions

Kellie_wonch_ said:

"You gave her the most important thing. Peace. Such a beautiful thing."

Niecy_dirks stated:

"That’s wonderful! I’d love to see a wedding photo."

Kathmagliaro reacted:

"I'm going to add to my previous comment. People who don't have dental issues do not understand how hurtful it is to one's psyche when you cannot allow your facial expression to show your level of happiness or joy. This is what you are giving them back."

Ash_ramirez14 added:

"My teeth were not anything comparable to these people on your ig. Mine were overcrowded and I grew up so self-conscious. Even as an adult I wouldn’t open my mouth to smile. When I spoke I would be careful about how I spoke so that I wouldn’t show my teeth too much. I finally was able to get Invisalign and I am so grateful for them. I say all of this to say that when I see what you do for these people and their reactions, I am so happy for them!! I cry every time!! You do such an incredible job."

Symphonyhowlett said:

"I was JUST about to comment please update with wedding photos until I saw the end. What a beauty!"

Watch the video below:

Lady gets artificial gap teeth

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has become an internet sensation after a video captured the moment she got her teeth filed vertically to create a gap.

A diastema - or gap teeth as is popularly known - is a space or gap between two teeth. Many species of mammals have diastemata as a normal feature, most commonly between the incisors and molars. The gaps are common for children and can exist in adult teeth as well.

And while it is not a standard of beauty in places like the United States, it is considered a sign of beauty. Perhaps, this explains why the lady in the now-viral video got a gap. The clip shows her flaunting the artificially-created diastema.

Source: Legit.ng