A minute-long video of a blind little girl reading a chapter from the Bible perfectly has warmed the hearts of those who saw it

In the video, the girl could be seen using her fingers to go through the Bible without looking at it and reading aloud

Even though she was visually impaired, she was able to read accurately and quickly, which amazed many people

A video of a blind girl reading the Bible without looking at it has warmed hearts and inspired many to take reading their Bible seriously.

In the viral video, the girl could be seen reading a verse out loud with her hands, which has fascinated many people.

Blind girl reads the Bible amazingly well. Photo credit: @armiahsuniquefamily Source: TikTok

The blind girl also smiled, indicating that he was enjoying every bit of the moment as she read the holy book.

Although it is common for unsighted persons to read using braille, many people were still moved by her proper diction and the clarity of her voice.

Many social media users who reacted to the video said it was a real miracle that improved their faith.

As of the time of publishing this report, the video has gathered 400,000 likes with over 10000 comments on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@cnuaneyMCNair said:

"Her cute southern accent gives it so much life!"

@Melissa6373 commented:

"NO BUT THIS IS INSANE. BOOK OF ELI... god bless her I her purpose here on earth is needed."

@Cora6373 said:

"i wouldnt be able to read that fast with braille."

@Nyanta7337 said:

"People who practice braille reading are so smart. fascinating."

@Krlks7373 reacted:

"Wow! When I tell you this blessed me. Go girl!"

@AMADI Falth-basedJewelry wrote:

"This is beautiful!!"

@AGAPOs6373 also said:

"Braille is so beautiful."

@sa98 reacted:

"Ik shes blind but her eyes are cute."

@waga6336 commented:

"Bro that is so impressive."

@TFISABRIZ

"WOW..Wow that is so impressive."

@Paullna.M wrote:

"People are saying braille is beautiful SHES beautiful Amentt."

@Ellysa_Yagho said:

"Amen, she is talented."

