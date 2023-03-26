A video of a woman who danced with great energy at a public occasion has stirred massive reactions online

Without footwear, the woman danced to Igbo traditional beat as men drummed and played other instruments for her

Many people who watched how well the woman danced despite her plus-size body said that she is indeed a great performer

A young Nigerian man, @ekens_city, has shared a short video showing the moment his mother danced in front of drummers and crowd.

The man said his mother is such a wonderful dancer. In the video he shared, the woman infused great energy into her performance.

Nigerians were amazed by the woman's performance. Photo source: @ekens_city

Source: TikTok

Woman in wrapper danced

Her leg moves were so fast as she danced with gusto. People around her were entertained. The woman's dance moves synced with the drummers' beats.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Towards the end of her performance, some women came on stage to applaud her for a job well done.

Watch the video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has gathered over 400 comments with more than 10,000 likes.

Legit.ng compiled some of the reactions below:

@install said:

"You'll still help her rub her leg when you get home."

@toosweet850 said:

"Enugu people and music, na we own am, O42 all the way."

@Chou-ski-ana said:

"Love her already."

@Just_anita0 said:

"This woman dance pass me, God abeg na."

@Queen Chidera said:

"Ahhh kilode i love this woman she is to much mama you are loved."

@Joseph Favour said:

"It’s the strength for me cause me sef no get this kind energy."

@yossi9 said:

"Size was never and still not a barrier to her."

@Chioma said:

"I love when somebody is fat and flexible to dance…. E dey sweet me wella."

@annaitodo0 said:

"Omo!!!! I wish I have half of this energy to move my body."

@amuziejohn14 said:

"Beautiful, i love her facial expressions.....nd she carries herself perfectly..abeg na me nd her go dey go party."

@:crown: BEAUTY LORD :lipstick::If I get this kind mama ehhh… na we know where we for Dey :sweat_smile:

@Cyntex Empire said:

"The hype woman fit make person dance till e faint."

@MIRA ORTON said:

"I swear I don’t know what I would have done if I wasn’t an igbo girl:joy::joy::joy:… see them swag in the dance nu."

Man played song on Bluetooth speaker & danced

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that a Nigerian lady (@chideraprecious0) shared a video showing the moment her daddy enjoyed the Bluetooth speaker she bought for him.

The man loved the device so much. The lady said that since she bought the speaker, the house has known no peace as the man was always vibing to a song on the device.

In a video she shared on TikTok, the man danced slowly in the family's parlour. He had a smile of fulfilment on his face.

Source: Legit.ng