A Nigerian man has gone viral online after showing off the huge number of shoes he acquired for himself over the years

In the trending video, the proud man displayed shoes with different designs and patterns arranged just by the wall

The video has attracted lots of comments from netizens who are in disbelief that one person can own such a large number of shoes

A Nigerian man identified as dopeghoat on TikTok has bragged about the large collection of shoes in his possession.

In the video, the young man claimed that he has only a few pairs of shoes, but subsequently went ahead to capture numerous shoes which were lined up against the wall and on the floor.

Man shows off collection of shoes Photo Credit: @dopeghoat

Source: TikTok

According to him, he doesn't even get to wear some of the shoes he displayed before they get spoilt.

The video has attracted so many reactions from netizens especially those who happen to be in great doubt about one person acquiring over 100 shoes.

Some netizens even guessed that he owns a boutique and sells shoes to have been able to gather such a collection.

He wrote:

"I only have a few shoes. I don't even wear some till they get spoilt."

Social media reactions

@gabbykrane0 said:

"Dash it out I promise you will love seeing them on someone else."

@BUZOR wrote:

"Nothing wey you wan tell me!!! You dey sell shoe jareh".

@sweethope added:

"Guy u wan start shoe business."

@Jeshron commented:

"I can't have this many shoes, I'll always feel the urge to give them away...same with clothes."

@mercy said:

"Let me come for some na."

@ARIKEADE reacted:

"Give it out to those that don’t have ..Their prayer for you goes a long way bro don’t just keep them okay."

@harundazzle16 replied:

"Bros you get shoes pass my family members."

@Black_Barbie reacted:

"U can do give away with some that you don’t wear."

@winnay wrote:

"These shoes are for sale nothing wet anybody wan tell me."

@OREOLUWA said:

"Where are you located… dash some out please."

@Annie added:

"Abeg where ur store Dey for market. I wan come buy shoe for my ex."

@chloe wrote:

"Abeg oo I'm using size 44 how about you share with me... if it's not my size I'll sell and buy another one.

Watch the video below:

Man shows off shoe he ordered and what he got

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that online shopping disasters continue to trend and while some can be heartbreaking, others turn out to be pretty hilarious.

A case in point is a video shared on TikTok which showed the shoes a customer wanted and what he got. At the beginning of the video, we see a pair of what appears to be transparent Nike shoes.

While they appear sleek and ethereal, what the customer gets is anything but that.

