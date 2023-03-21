A hilarious video of a female street artist stopping a theft attempt has kept netizens on TikTok in stitches

The young lady was singing on a street in Lagos with a container in front of her for passersby to donate to her

While singing, a little boy and his friend passed by with their scooter and attempted to take her money

Street artistry has been in vogue for a while. Artists of different genres take their artwork and skills from a conventional place to the streets to sell their talent.

They sing, dance, act and even paint on the streets for everyone to see. While doing this, they usually place a container for anyone who appreciates their work to give any little change they could spare.

Children attempt to steal singer's money Photo Credit: @clayrocksu

Source: Instagram

A female artiste in Lagos decided to showcase her musical and instrumental skills on the street.

The singer picked a particular street and performed the cover of a song named 'old town road.' Some people appreciated her skills and dropped some little money in the container she placed in front of her.

However, some little boys with their scooters passed by and their attention was also drawn to the box of money.

In an act of misguidance, one of them decided to take part of the money. He already had a note of money in his hand when the singer accosted him to drop it.

She switched from her vocal note to the pidgin slang and yelled at him, 'drop my money.' He immediately dropped the money and rolled away.

Social media reactions

@I.tobiloba commented:

"She should have added "before I sand you" which is very typical of Naija people."

@iam_worldpower1 said:

"Nobody dy dull for this country."

@chichi_okorie said:

"Her name is @clayrocksu make una try dey tag the person."

@nekkyville wrote:

"That Nigerian lady is @clayrocksu !!! She is a wonderful singer!!!!!"

@mercigrey_ wrote:

"@clayrocksu is this you? Sounds a lot like you. It is the drop my money for me, Hoha!"

@wysdompeter said:

"Maybe he wanted to take it and put it back as his own donation."

@shop4melogistics said:

"Make una dey laugh, why take what does not belong to him?"

@offcial_willi wrote:

"You guys are laughing wow. Since I have been travelling & seeing people performing on the street I have never seen any child attempt such a stupid act. Next time he will go inside the Mall to steal and you will still laugh."

@edisonmoza said:

"They are Igbo boys."

@olori2tu_ commented:

"Which kin day time robbery be this na."

@mightyboicomedy commented:

"That money is important."

@clayrocksu commented:

"I'm the Nigerian lady ooo.. Please tag me."

@cindypyd_official said:

"APC thugs at work."

@adelakuntufayl said:

"Is drop my money part of the lyrics? That sound so good with it."

@nenyenwa_101 said:

"He thought she was singing and sharing money."

Watch the video below:

Little girl gets stuck on fridge

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a viral video of a cute little girl climbing up a fridge to steal snacks has caused a frenzy on social media.

The smart little girl climbed the high door of a fridge at home to steal snacks which were carefully kept inside. Unfortunately, she got stuck on the door and was caught by a parent who filmed her in action.

However, after a few seconds of hanging on the door and crying, she was able to jump down from the fridge.

