A video trending on TikTok shows the type of a shoes a man enfed up after ordering a pair of sneakers

In the video, a pair of transparent Nike shoes can be seen which is a far cry from what the customer got

Several internet users who saw the video have taken to the comment section to share their thoughts

Online shopping disasters continue to trend and while some can be heartbreaking, others turn out to be pretty hilarious.

A case in point is a video shared on TikTok which showed the shoes a customer wanted and what he got.

Photos of the shoes. Credit: @orderedvsgotten

At the beginning of the video, we see a pair of what appears to be transparent Nike shoes.

While they appear sleek and ethereal, what the customer gets is anything but that.

Check out the video below:

Internet users react to man's online order

AfroAfro89:

"they are exactly the same."

user9773008032974:

"Never order something that looks too good to be true."

Tendie ✨:

"It looked too good to be true to begin with."

Ahmed Samateh:

"Socks gonna make em look better."

Zia❤️‍:

"what did u expect??"

I_am_Lee:

"Y’all just like impossible things!"

MB:

"Why would you want that?"

salomewilhase:

"Cinderella vibess just in a takkie form."

Rainbow:

" Sorry to hear bt its funny as hell."

Source: Legit.ng