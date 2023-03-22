A Nigerian man has shared his sad experience while going on a trip with his friends to his lover's village

The young man revealed that he travelled with his friends to his lover's hometown to finalise their marriage plans

Sadly, he and his companions met several difficult challenges due to the deplorable state of the road

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

A Nigerian man recently took his friends on a journey to visit his bride's family in their hometown and be acquainted.

This is necessary before any wedding in Nigeria as it introduces the families to each other and also shows the seriousness of the groom's intention.

Man travels to girlfriend's village Photo Credit: @chiefprist_d_rich_son

Source: TikTok

Sadly, the journey was far from smooth as the road proved to be a herculean obstacle to overcome. The bad road was the major challenge.

The cars faced difficulty in going through the mud and the young men had to alight from their cars to push them out of the muddy road more than once.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

It got to a point they had to remove their clothes. The muddy ground was so deep it got to the bonnet level.

After they got to the better parts of the road, they decided to stop at a water place to clean themselves and the cars. They did this before meeting their in-laws.

The groom, his friends and their cars looked like people who soaked themselves inside a muddy pit.

Social media reactions

@prettyboymuy wrote:

"Na coaster bus you suppose carry or Tipper."

@chukwumaedith1 wrote:

"Na the guy village be this."

@Kosisochukwu foster wrote:

"E sure me die na mbaise you go na so wife for my side dey be."

@Only_one_Nancy commented:

"Sorry."

@user4951818707509 said:

"O my God, what!?"

@Carolina commented:

"Bro nothing good comes easy."

@OMA $ Bilss wrote:

"Eh be like say nah my village be that."

@IRE commented:

"After all this stress make the wife con cheat."

@OluTimmy33 wrote:

"Na Lagos all these girls go Dey live ooo...until there introduction day .. Dem go take you where car go spoil."

@prettyboymuy said:

﻿"Me i for done go back."

@PERFECT BERRY ORIGINAL commented:

"Your friends na blood believe."

@Amarachi commented:

"Come marry me, road to my village smooth."

@Bleu commented:

"That kain feeling."

@user7756633871546 said:

"Abeg which village be this.. if de girl come out na she go de foam slay queen."

@pamelabeauty11 said:

"All the slay queen village."

Watch the video below:

Man visits girlfriend in the village

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a lady has gushed over her man on social media for 'doing the village thing with her' and shared a video affirming this. The excited lady said he visited her in the village and demonstrated his love for her without saying it.

In a TikTok video she shared, she showed off the provisions and food items he came along with for her. Her loving man would go on to paint his woman's room and do her laundry as well as cook. She also showed a scene in which he fetched water for her at night.

She said he always takes walk holding her hands and also gushed over how he changed his lock screen to what was on hers. It is noteworthy that her man also got her a SIM, a gesture she really appreciated.

Source: Legit.ng