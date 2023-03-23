An intriguing video of a young secondary school girl dancing energetically has drawn attention on social media

During assembly, the young girl took to the centre of the crowd of students and showcased her dancing skills

Social media users have reacted massively to the video with many netizens penning down hilarious comments about the girl

Government schools especially those located in the 'trenches' have peculiar students with different traits and attributes.

These children are usually bold and don't miss an opportunity to trend or make known their skills and talents no matter how weird or strange it may look.

Young girl dances with funny facial expressions Photo Credit: @officialbiesloaded

Source: TikTok

The 'trenches' kids have their way of dancing which may come forth as unconventional. Despite this, it is still something to behold.

A fine young girl from the Iganmode Government Secondary school popularly known by its alumni as IGS has captured hearts with her dance moves.

It was an outdoor event and activity which featured the students and some music. Knowing how such activities work, the students formed a big circle with space for talents exhibition.

That was the young girl's cue to get on the 'dance floor' and dance. Her dance steps mimicked that of the afro-juju dance style which is popular in the 'trenches' part of western Nigeria.

One might be scared that she was having a seizure or hallucinations as she rolled her eyes inwards and punched the air before resuming what can be termed as normal leg work moves.

Either way, she was very energetic and expressive with herself and very confident as well.

Social media reactions

@heyraphaella_ wrote:

"That's why they eat food meant for 2 people each time they come back home."

@chosen_kvng_ wrote:

"Omo I enjoy this one ooo Things dn really change gan..... can't even try this when I was in secondary school, Mr Balo go nearly kill me."

@lifeiscrazy_01 wrote:

"Trenches dey sweet forget."

@ayoka8726 commented:

"Iganmode wa oooo."

@big_babiee wrote:

"She go get plenty crush with dance wey she dance for skul."

@adejareeeee commented:

"Who go sponsor this one too?"

@kennikenny147 wrote:

"@cicijoke57 Come carry your junior."

@bigbill_wquavo wrote:

"De go send u for skull u go di do naha so?"

adunmade wrote:

"Why Sch sef no sweet like this during our time nau."

@agbayeofficial wrote:

"Omo!! This thing sweet me o."

@pweety_yinks wrote:

"@_iambeccca @joesphyne_jhay see una first daughter."

@_emmy.d commented:

"@bhadboi_sbm don cause wahala."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng