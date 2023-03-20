A young lady has shared a video after breaking the tiles in her apartment and changing it to a thick carpet

The young lady revealed that she wanted to give her room another look so she stormed a market to purchase materials

Social media users have reacted massively to the video on TikTok with some people criticizing her action

A Nigerian woman has sparked a debate online after breaking off the tiles in her room to replace them with a carpet.

The lady identified as @ebonymichika on TikTok said her floor tiles almost got her injured, so she decided to take them out.

After taking them out, she proceeded to the market to purchase floor carpet which cost her about N140,000.

In her words:

"My room tiles were breaking and it almost injured me one time. So I called the bricklayer to remove all the tiles and I decided to change my bed and give my room a makeover.

"The next day I went to market and I went to the market and choose this. It's more like a rug. So thick and fluffy. The price was still not small but this was my receipt N140k."

Social media reactions

While some netizens supported her actions, others were totally against it.

@lady_thersa said:

"You people are really taking out tile to put in carpet."

@ajoke_cooks stated:

"I don finally see inspiration. Thank you."

@abenitosexy stated:

"You shouldn’t have removed the tile since you are using rug."

@hewartohmih added:

"Abeg if u no get money don’t download Pinterest u go get depressed about ur room look."

@bee_thoven5 stated:

"Is that supposed to be a floating bed?"

