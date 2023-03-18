A hilarious video of a black woman trying to create a cute video of herself and her Chinese lover has gone viral

The lady was seen in a vehicle with her man who was of Asian descent and she decided to record the moment

However, the Chinese man tried to avoid the camera and hide his face but she was persistent in recording him

Not many people like to have their faces or relationship splashed all over social media. But, some just do it for their partners to be happy.

Be that as it may, a lot of people do it to reveal that they're in a relationship or to show off who they are in a relationship with.

Chinese man rejects being filmed by lady Photo Credit: @gossipmilltv

Source: Instagram

In a viral video, a black woman was in the company of her Chinese man and she decided to capture the moment on camera.

She took out her mobile phone to take a selfie video of herself and her man chilling inside the vehicle.

However, immediately he noticed, he turned his head to face the opposite direction and attempted to physically move farther away from the woman and the camera.

Despite this, she was still persistent and didn't stop recording at any point. She continued to look at the camera while recording and forcing her man to face the camera.

Social media reactions

@sylvias_bonnets wrote:

"A very married man."

@festo_baba said:

"He get wife for china o make she no see him face."

@i_am_hblaze said:

"U wan cast Master Chen."

@adaeze_lareina wrote:

"Una wey de date all these Chinese people, how una de take de recognize the one wey be your boyfriend if you follow him comot meet other Chinese people Cos they all look the same to me."

@specikinging wrote:

"Na jet li in-law you want make he go answer query for Shaolin temple abi."

@ihuoma_boy commented:

"A prisoner that came to work in Nigeria for 6 years."

@unfoundsense said:

"There's a reason he doesn't want to be seen with you."

@izoe_mash009 commented:

"African girls."

@bethbridals said:

"Probably a fugitive that ran from china. U don bring his leg outside."

@sandra_ekwueme commented:

"Sis are you sure this is your man?"

@dthickqueen wrote:

"Women please learn to love yourself to avoid ugly sights like this."

@iam_esthybaby said:

"BABA DOESN'T WANT TO ASSOCIATE."

@hott_galz commented:

"All these Chinese workers having your women for free and still feel ashamed to be with them in public or accept their mixed babies."

@morenikeji7881 said:

"Don't force it don't force it let it happen naturally."

@kofoworola said:

'Person wey don get 2 pikin u wan cast am Abi."

@irvineways commented:

"If their president catch am na shooting, abi the girl never get the update???"

@am_kardi commented:

"Abegi commot the phone make his family no see him he just wan play."

@augusta_dimma said:

"He's just flirting and the babe is catching feelings."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng