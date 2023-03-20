A heartbreaking video of a little girl's Lego castle crashing down to the ground has stirred emotions on TikTok

The pretty little girl was trying to build the tallest castle ever for her mother with some Lego toy blocks

Sadly, it all came crashing down when her kiddie chair mistakenly hit the structure and she broke down in tears

Children are the epitome of innocence and their sadness has the power to break even the coldest of hearts.

A cute little girl was trying to build the tallest castle that she could for her mum. She also wanted to beat or set a record in castle building.

Little girl tears up as toy castle collapses Photo Credit: @pubity

Source: TikTok

She employed the use of Lego toy blocks which children use in construction. The smart girl started well and the building progressed significantly as she used her strength and architectural brain. She did put in a lot of hard work.

The taller the building got, the more she couldn't see the other side and had to move around to do well-rounded work.

She used her kiddie stool as a ladder but unfortunately, as she was about to move her stool from one side to the other, the stool accidentally hit the castle and knocked it down.

The Lego castle came crashing down before it got finished. Immediately, her face changed to reveal a sad girl on the brink of tears. She just looked straight at her mother to undo the damage that had already been done. It was so heartbreaking!

Social media reactions

@My singing monsters wrote:

"Why did she look at you like 'you done it."

@katyxx commented:

"How do people know when to film? like I always get my phone out at the last second."

@Kiimada Johnson said:

"I'd cry with her ngl."

@Alan commented:

"This reminds me of the food network kids baking competition when the girls pastry falls apart a second after they called the time."

@paigeskinner71 said:

"Aww poor thing. I would cry too."

@ERLEND CRAIGIE said:

"Ouch."

@Shawn commented:

"Poor Angel."

@Cari commented:

"Yeah I would've cried and blamed it on who ever watched it fall and didn't trying to catch it."

@local Ambivert wrote:

"Me and you girlie me and you."

@Bad luck wrote:

"I would cry too."

Little girl rejects stick sweet, breaks down in tears

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a little girl has gone viral after exhibiting her emotional side in a video posted via Instagram app.

The video showed the girl crying uncontrollably over an undisclosed issue as her family members tried to console her. As she cried, her mother brought out a 'stick sweet' and stuffed it in her mouth in a bid to pacify her.

Rather than lick the sweet, the little girl removed it and cleaned her mouth immediately, an action which kept netizens in stitches. The funny girl then went ahead to fight everyone.

Source: Legit.ng