A touching video of a toddler carrying a keg to fetch water from a public tap in Uganda has stirred emotions on TikTok

The mother of the girl said she relocated from the United States of America to a village in Uganda

The scared woman was worried that her kids may not be able to adjust, but her little girl seemed to find joy in carrying the water

Africans have been known to be very strong and can adapt to any situation, place or circumstance.

This video proves that African perseverance and strength will always prevail no matter how little we are.

Woman relocates from the US to the village. Photo Credit: @through_oshin_eyes

Source: TikTok

Years ago, a black woman left her home country of Uganda and relocated to the United States of America.

After staying there for a few years and having children, she returned to her homeland.

She doubted her decision to return home because she thought her little daughter might not be able to adjust to life in Uganda due to the life she was used to in the United States of America.

The mother, however, was shocked as her daughter seamlessly adapted to the realities of the Ugandan system.

She found joy in basic chores like fetching water as she was seen carrying her jerry can of water without a problem in sight.

"POV... My daughter, after I moved her from the US and took her to the Village in Uganda.

"When I decided to move from the US, I was very worried how my kids would adjust to living in Uganda, but kids are so amazing they adjust so easily", the mother said.

Social media reactions

@Nazir_Of_Uganda said:

"Was the song necessary?"

@proxie256 commented:

"The sound let me go watch the Nollywood movie "blood sisters."

@Mme wa bana said:

"I'm busy waiting for the chorus."

@Anesu commented:

"The song!!!"

@Shedylord commented:

"This song makes it look so emotional, welcome back home cutie."

@OG Kitty Committee said:

"When I was little, my parents took us to rural Alabama where we had to pick and shuck peas. The boys killed a goat that was later dinner."

@Mumbejja Gloria said:

"The song really makes me cry but that our Uganda."

@Shari - Fashion.Lifestyle commented:

"Who is this?!!! Can't be my Mar bear carrying water like a jaja."

@bex commented:

"happy child."

@Nejji black wrote:

"The sound track."

@Anitah Trinasha said:

"The soundtrack."

Watch the video below:

Mother flies out children to America

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a mother, @blackchocolatecovered, who travelled to America three years ago in search of greener pastures, could fly her two children to join her abroad.

The mother said the process was challenging, but the trouble was all worth it. A video she shared on TikTok showed the moment the little kids were at the airport and about boarding their flight. While on the aeroplane, they were filmed as they both had a lovely time.

Many parents in her comment section who have been looking forward to their family members joining them abroad hoped their own happen sooner.

Source: Legit.ng