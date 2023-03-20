A mother has shared a hilarious video of her smart little son escaping from his wooden cot at home

The video has caused a frenzy on social media as many wondered how his muscles got so strong to push down the cot

While sharing the video on TikTok, the toddler's mother expressed her shock while stating that she would not put her child there again

An agile little boy surprised his mother at home as she watched him escape from his cot.

In the video, the little boy was first seen inside the cot planning and plotting how to escape from the small prison.

Little boy escapes from cot Photo Credit: @kiarajamie

Source: TikTok

After two failed attempts to push down the cot, he broke down in tears but refused to give up.

The toddler summoned courage again to escape and this time, the mission was successful. His mother who was filming the moment screamed in shock as the toddler crawled out of the cot.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Social media reactions

@omgitskasha said:

"Did you let him watch rugrats? That’s Tommy pickles behavior."

@raaachelllg said:

"He’s definitely done that before he did it too smoothly."

@_lovelyjae stated:

"After he was done throwing every toy possible out of his playpen."

@avecam0013 commented:

"Hw got the mind and the muscle. You've got your hands full."

@keepitsimple99 said:

"Mam what you have is a defensive lineman. Feed those muscles."

@kierstan122019 said:

"Determination and strength combined. This sweet baby is a force to be reckoned with."

Watch the video below:

Baby cleverly escapes from iron door

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a clever baby who was kept on a veranda with a big iron door devised a means and came out unscathed. Akintunde Samuel, who posted the video on TikTok, tagged it 'prison break', and many have agreed with him.

Nobody was in sight when she started to make moves to come out of the veranda and explore the environment. It didn't take her much time to make it out of the 'prison'. She first put her small head in one of the box-like holes in the iron door. Her body followed in a matter of seconds and she was out of the place.

Her ability to do that has been described as legendary. Some, however, called out those who put the baby there, saying it may not be safe for her since there is an open drainage nearby.

Source: Legit.ng