A Nigerian lady has taken to social media to showcase the startling thing she found in her kitchen

She had prepared rice with the intention of consuming it when she returned from school that very day

But to her surprise, her kitchen and the pot of food were crawling with soldier ants that weren't there initially

A Nigerian lady has stunned netizens after sharing a video of soldier ants that took over her kitchen and food.

The lady revealed on TikTok that she made the discovery when she returned from school.

According to her, she was daydreaming about her pot of rice at school. In the clip she shared, the whole kitchen was occupied by a colony of soldier ants.

The lady found it shocking as no ant was in the kitchen when she left home for school. She took the pot outside to show clearly how severe the situation was.

Netizens blamed the invasion of ants on different factors.

Social media reactions

Marian Nartey217 said:

"Next time, please keep your kitchen clean, extremely clean, this one is not a witchcraft, clean."

athania mbengi said:

"This is pure witchcraft my sister it's not normal."

M.D malvin said:

"If there destroy your property den it a danger sign,but if there just working round without spoiling anything,put sugar in a bow,add water and sprinkle."

Fuseini M Amin said:

"Where I’m from when this happened it means success is at the Conner, pray for it blessing is on the way to you."

OluboriOluwakemi said:

"Goosebumps all over me as I was watching it. Better go and rent another house."

_a07_tt said:

"You suppose thank God because maybe them don send bad thing for the food or them poison ☠️am so be thankful it didn’t just happen."

user2610750564128 said:

"Dont mind the comment professing doom. The ants smelt red oil and food. Make sure your pot has good covers. Also sprinkle salt around your house."

