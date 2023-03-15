An inspiring video of an all-female musical band performing on stage has gone viral on social media

The band consisted of talented middle-aged African women who are vast in different musical instruments

The all-women band were seen in a video performing at an outdoor event which attracted a lot of attention

The incredible performance of an all-female band group has warmed the hearts of music lovers and instrumentalists who can't help but be impressed.

In a viral video, during an outdoor event, the women took charge of the entire instruments and played like professionals.

Ladies play band in style Photo Credit: @king_george005

Source: TikTok

The musical instruments were handled by the African women who played with so much energy. They were on the drums, bass guitar, piano and even the conga drums.

The women wore white Ankara skirt and blouse with other women similarly dressed in the audience.

Impressed onlookers decided to show their support by cheering the ladies and spraying money on them.

Many people in attendance at the event couldn't help but bring out their camera phones to capture the women in action.

Their performance was very impressive and their knowledge of the instruments was unarguably noticed.

Social media reactions

@Amos Nicholas said:

"Respect to the bassist."

@Nelito1472 wrote:

"Nobody is talking about the baseline."

@Kaykay commented:

"Percussionist Pro Max."

@Odolaye1 wrote:

"The woman on the conga!!"

@Papa commented:

"The Mama on the conga is making the congas sing!!!!"

@Gakon Raman Jonathan commented:

"I need the full video please."

@Joylove273 wrote:

"Wow, please which state is this?"

@Nabende Dan trust said:

"I love the bass lady."

@user1681455810394 said:

"Herrr. I'm shocked. they are playing it like masters."

@Le_95 commented:

"Chhaaaiii the mama on the drums kills it!"

@anuoluwapo.jnr said:

"This is beautiful."

@ebenannan63 wrote:

"Wow never seen that before."

@pappy solo said:

"Wow really love you."

@Yisilenga wrote:

"Sincerely that Base guitar lady is doing it well well... wow so nice."

@Babi Andjex wrote:

"Wow."

@user510157865478 said:

"More Grace."

@The future is now said:

"Drum and bass fire."

@lizzymoore741 wrote:

"Woohoo lovely."

@Frederick Akoto Prempeh TV said:

"Good work God bless you ."

@DADDYBLESS3211 wrote:

"Respect to the bassist and drummer."

@op.dr.kerembimaz said:

"How can I meet em. God is good to me I love them."

@Charles Walker Agyei said:

"I really love the one playing the base guitar. She's so serious."

Watch the video below:

Little girl plays band

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that music lovers on TikTok have fallen in love with a little girl who knows how to play the guitar. In a short video posted on the platform by @julmasmuhindostars, the fine little girl sat outside with a guitar and played beautifully.

She was dressed in a blue gown and a simple slipper. A first glance her way, one would not know that she possesses such skills. The little girl held the musical instrument like a professional and tapped it with so much confidence.

While she did not sing, the sound she played was beautiful and sweet to listen to. Her skill has impressed netizens who hailed her in the comment section. Some prayed for God to bless her talent while others asked where she hailed from. The video has since gone viral on TikTok, gaining more than 2k likes.

Source: Legit.ng