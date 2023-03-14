A cat started dancing and moving its waist when she heard the sound of good music playing in the air

The cat was on top of a bed in a room when the music suddenly started playing, and she broke into a dance

The video, which was posted on TikTok, has gone viral as it has received more than 1.6 million likes

A talented and funny cat has gone viral on TikTok after it was seen dancing like a human being.

In the video posted by @supermemehub, the cat sat on a bed but suddenly stood up when he heard the sound of good music.

The cat used its waist to dance like a human. Photo credit: TikTok/@supermemehub.

Source: TikTok

The cat's owner was also in the room when it started shaking its waist as if it was trained to do so.

Beautiful white cat dances with its waist

The way it swung its waist from side to side it was like the cat had practised its moves and was just waiting for the music to start.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

The cat's dance session only lasted a few seconds, but it was enough to thrill dance lovers who have seen the video on TikTok.

Watch the video below:

Reactions from TikTok users

@kellyharrold425 said:

"Apple bottom jeans...boots with the furrrr."

@Selflove_Selfrespect reacted:

"Her facial expression. She felt that in her soul."

@CShells commented:

"Didn't realise cats could twerk."

@Mo-lan said:

"The facial expression."

@Helen Padilla reacted:

"It's the twerking for me."

@Pisces Demon said:

"She got shy when she noticed the camera."

@Missy Jones159 commented:

"She looks so cute doing her dance."

@theycallmebaepsae0613 said:

"The club can't even handle her right now."

@jennessa said:

"It's bad when a cat can twerk better than me."

@safeplacebcurdeppressed reacted:

"The way she even made a face."

@InlikeFlynn said:

"Looks more like the wiggle they do before they jump or attack something."

@Timothy Guiste said:

"She shakes it well."

Dog stays with owner in the hospital

In a related story, Legit.ng that a dog followed its owner to the hospital where he was admitted for treatment.

The man suddenly got sick, but the dog refused to abandon him as it kept him company throughout his recovery.

In a video that went viral on TikTok, the dog was seen sitting with the man in the hospital ward.

Source: Legit.ng