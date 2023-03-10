A little girl got so frustrated about her cute twin brother who wouldn't stop crying in the room

In a funny video, the toddler who's just three weeks old faced another direction and blocked her ears

Social media users have reacted massively to the video as many who saw it found it shocking and hilarious

A beautiful little girl has gone viral on social media after displaying a rather unexpected attitude.

In a video, the little girl's mum was kept in stitches when she entered the room to see her daughter covering her ears.

Little girl covers her ears with her palm Photo Credit: @jailatrice

Source: TikTok

Apparently, the toddler who was just three weeks old laid beside her twin brother who wouldn't stop crying.

She decided to use her palm to cover her ears while facing another direction. This gesture surprised her mother and everyone who came across the clip.

Social media reactions

@dejxtenaj said:

"I've never seen a baby do this omg."

@queenaries15 stated:

"Not her covering her ears she like I’m trying to get my beauty rest."

@lifewithbelinda commented:

"I have officially seen it all. Awww the baby said get somebody else to do it."

@frozenreality reacted:

"This baby is so smart!! Most babies would just start crying too but she knows exactly what's going on and how to handle that."

@_h4vv4_ said:

"It's vids like these that make me think 'one more wouldnt hurt' but then my 17month old smacks me back into reality."

@southernmoma89 added:

"She said she listened to that the whole time in the wound which was like sub speakers she needs no more."

Watch the video below:

Source: Legit.ng