A lady said that she was home alone when she heard a noise coming from her bathroom, prompting her to check it out.

In a TikTok video reposted by @pubity, the lady could not believe her eyes over what she saw.

She heard a noise coming from her bathroom. Photo Credit: @pubity

Source: TikTok

In the bathtub, what many described as a plumbing snake appeared through a hole where her bathing water was supposed to escape through.

The lady did not seem pleased with the incident. She captioned her video:

"Nah. I can't be dealing with this."

Mixed reactions trailed the video. Some persons suggested that she dragged it out to startle those on the other end of the plumbing snake.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

351984327 said:

"It’s not an alien if that’s what you thought it was."

Kristi said:

"Should’ve grabbed it the guy would’ve thought there was a monster on the other end."

Makenna Nicole Moffa said:

"Thats when you grab it and pull hard and give the plumber on the other side just as big of a scare."

Cayce Palmer said:

"Are you in an apartment? Another unit has a plumber running a drain snake lol."

Ana Quijada said:

"If it’s a plumbing snake, grab and pull. The people on the other end would freak."

McFluff said:

"I live in an apt and my drain connects to the apt on the 1st floor. Sometimes I scream down the drain to show them who’s boss."

Powdered.Toast.Man said:

"Nah. That ain't no snake! We got aliens and we're selling this house TONIGHT... Well, apparently the aliens burrowed down into the pipes!"

