A Nigerian man has taken to social media to make an appeal for a secondary school where pupils pay school fees with plastic bottles

He said that the school is located in Ajegunle, Lagos and that the pupils are tasked to come along with five plastic bottles each day to cover their fees

He sought the help of netizens in providing the kids with books, pens, bags, socks and other schooling materials

A Nigerian man identified as Oyiga Micheal has shared pictures on Twitter of a primary school in Lagos that is like no other.

The primary school named Morit International requires all its pupils to present five plastic bottles per day to cover their school fees.

The students pay their school fees with plastic bottles. Photo Credit: @Nsukka_okpa

Micheal who visited the school gave its address as number 2 Ogbowankwo Street off, Boundary Road, Ajegunle Apapa, Ajeromi, LGA, Lagos.

He said that the initiative of plastic bottles for school fees is amazing in the sense that it helps poor parents in the area to send their kids to school.

He appealed to netizens and well-meaning organisations to help provide the kids with pens, books, bags and other schooling necessities.

The plastic bottles are recycled but it is not clear what the school managed does with them afterwards.

See his tweet below:

Social media reactions

@thatgirldamdam said:

"I have always mentioned it to whoever who cares to listen that this or something similar could be a very effective waste management strategy in Nigeria.

"This is nice mehn."

@kemtry92 said:

"I would like to donate for this. Pls keep updating us and thank you for the love shown to those children.

"Or send the address of the school so we can drop our gift for them."

@youngemlax said:

"I know this school very well.

"It is situated at iyalode street and ogbowankwo street Ajegunle Apapa Lagos.

"The guy who is the proprietor is doing a wonderful job.

"If you want to go to the school direct.

"You can send me a dm."

@bossuche1 said:

"Will be following u for this, when am ready. I will dm u for details. Thanks for ur efforts."

Nigerian man opens school in riverine area for children

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a Nigerian man had opened a school in a riverine area for kids.

In an interview with Legit TV, the young man revealed that he is the first person to build a free school boat to transport kids to school in the Makoko area of Lagos State.

Noah noticed the condition of the kids and decided to build a boat that would be conveying them to and fro.

When asked what inspired him to do such a great thing for the kids, Noah said he believes in education and children's future. He said no matter how a child might look, he or she can become the president tomorrow.

