Nollywood actor Kelvin Ikeduba has taken to social media with a video expressing his deep frustration about the cash crunch in the country

Ikeduba noted that banks are paying out old notes following the Supreme Court’s order, but citizens are refusing to accept the old currency for business transactions

The actor’s post sparked mixed reactions from fans and followers who have also suffered the same experiences

Nollywood actor Kelvin Ikeduba seems to have had enough of the cash crunch situation that currently has the country in a chokehold.

The actor bitterly ranted in a video shared on Instagram as he snapped at the confusion in the country. He stated that he didn't know who was more confused between the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Actor Kelvin Ikeduba complains about old notes. Photo: @kelvinikeduba

Source: Instagram

Ikeduba proceeded to mention that banks have started giving out old notes to customers following the Supreme Court’s ruling on the naira redesign policy.

He, however, added that despite the ruling, there are people refusing to accept the notes as legal tender for business transactions, stating that they haven’t heard anything from President Buhari.

Ikeduba’s video gets people talking

tooperfect_slides090 said:

"The thing tire me. I think cbn Governor should come and and address the people on it..."

ijjoy said:

"The banks even told the customers not to return the old notes if they don't spend it. Sheee una dey see this kind werey ni."

hairbyeyesofgold said:

"Ewo otisumi . I Wanted to buy pepper yesterday, the woman said her daughter told her not to collect old note. Went to the second pepper seller, she sold everything, time to pay “Awa o gba Owo eleyii o” i just left angrily. I had to eat the bread and butter I had in my fridge."

chibuiheozoemela said:

"Is high time we live the money for them .great our own currency and open our own bank .the frustrations is too much."

mcpaapcomedian01 said:

"Me I no dey collect that old note oooMake I collect make EMEFIELEBE still come out again say Him no talk say make them dey spend ham. I no do Abeg If u no get New Note jux Dey Ur De."

Naira crisis: Supreme Court gives firm position as it decides case

Still in a related story, Legit.ng previously reported that the suit involving the CBN, federal government, and some states in Nigeria over the naira redesign policy would be resolved.

This was the position of the Supreme Court, whose Justice Inyang Okoro-led five-man panel is presiding over the case.

The apex court also said new parties wishing to join the suit would no longer be allowed.

Source: Legit.ng