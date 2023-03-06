A pretty Nigerian lady has shared her chat with an Igbo man who asked her out in a very romantic manner

In the chat, the man first asked her if she usually gets tired of being an adult at some points in her life

The Romantic man went ahead to request that she becomes his baby so that he will save her the stress of being an adult

A young Nigerian lady has gushed over the romantic nature of an Igbo man who wooed her on WhatsApp.

The excited lady shared her smooth conversation with the Igbo guy who boldly and confidently asked her out.

Igbo man toasts lady on WhatsApp Photo Credit: @thepreco9dayz

Source: Twitter

In the chat, he asked if she usually gets tired of being an adult sometimes. In her response, she noted that she usually gets tired every day but she moves on afterwards after four hours of getting tired.

The man further asked if she will rather be his baby just so he can save her the stress of being an adult.

The post has attracted lots of comments from people especially ladies who think the man is a genius to cook up those lines.

Social media reactions

@CiraNzube said:

"He's so smooth. I like it."

@Franklyn_TA added:

"You fell right into the trap."

@TitanMuyiwa commented:

"Man shot that shot clean, sabi boy."

@iamjaiyer wrote:

"Niggas are in 2035."

@oneshygirl_ commented:

"So smooth, I love him. Tell him I said yes, I don't mind being his baby."

@EP_Uwah replied:

"See toasting."

@max_sticks reacted:

"Congratulations boo. What’s the asoebi colour?"

@anike_ added:

"I need a guy that can be deceiving me like this."

@fidential_kloe said:

"Good when o. Please does he have other kind family and friends that want to save more tired adults like me?"

@EnemyOfprogress replied:

"This line na for guys wey get money to spend o."

@Rinola_ wrote:

"Man is goated."

Source: Legit.ng