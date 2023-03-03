A young lady faced a man squarely and had a heated exchange of words with him for endlessly wooing her

The angry lady armed with a bottle and plank used cuss words on the man after he insulted her mother

She embarrassed him publicly, saying she is not one of those girls he would sleep with and offer N10k

There was a public drama involving a young lady and a man who has been trying to woo her to no avail.

While it is not clear what the genesis of their misunderstanding was, a TikTok video of them arguing showed the girl slamming him over his persistence despite that she told him she was not interested.

The irate girl who had a plank in one hand and a bottle in the other faced the man squarely as they argued.

People tried to wade into their disagreement to no avail. When the man insulted her mother, she did the same to him.

She told him that she was not like those ladies he sleeps with for N10k. The man who was seated kept using cuss words on her, which she returned in kind.

They spoke in Yoruba language. The video has stirred mixed reactions with many people throwing their weight behind the lady.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Maryam Temilade said:

"This girl is really blunt."

IFEOLUWASEYIFUN said:

"Sisterhood is super proud of u."

olanrewajuoyindam3 said:

"This girl still dey use "e" me go don throwway the "e" teytey and use "o" abi ko fe da fun "e" ni. Sisterhood are proud of you darling."

Lateefat Omolade said:

"She still Dey use ‘ę’ i for don change am tey tey awon egbon osi."

Ahuoiza said:

"If this girl no make am for life make I no wetin go cause am.. Adafun e Omo obinrin yii she give the Werey back to back."

ojelabioluyinkaol said:

"You dare not disrespect any of my parents... especially my mum... Maami."

Joycee M obayuwana itohan said:

"I used to say it anywhere,before any girl should disrespect a man...there's more to itarinfin can be given any time any day God bless this Lady."

