A young Nigerian lady has celebrated her boyfriend on social media by recalling the many good things he had done for her

She said he bought her iPhones, a new pet and celebrated her birthday in a wonderful way, amongst other sweet things

Many social media users gushed over the lady's video as they shared their thoughts on her relationship

A young Nigerian lady has advised other ladies to date men of Igbo descent as she hailed her boyfriend.

The lady in a relationship with an Igbo man showed off the many things he bought for her.

She advised ladies to date Igbo men. Photo Credit: @ninabby12

Source: TikTok

In a TikTok video, she showcased an iPhone X he first got her and followed it up with an iPhone 12 he bought her.

She also displayed foreign dollar currencies and revealed he gave them to her. Next, she showed a ring light he bought her and how he made her birthday celebration a big occasion.

In the last scene of her clip, she is seen with a white pet which she said he got her as well. When a netizen asked her if she requested for those things, she replied:

"Willingly out of love….. they no dey force guy to do something dis says they do it out of there own will."

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

easttemy said:

"Baby enjoy ur Igbo guy u deserve it, don't listing to haters dey won't u to live so dey can enter."

oladimejiemmanue6 said:

"Don’t cheat on him ooooo hmmm."

_@classysmith said:

"It’s not until someone date Igbo guys but I just pray we are all lucky with whom so ever we are with."

LIFE said:

"Exactly what is happening in my life right now❤️the Igbo man in my life he’s all I’ve always wanted and prayed for."

thatcrazygurl said:

"Guyeee igbo guyss are d best mine bought me an iphone xr after 5months together."

Chidinma Sarah said:

"Jehovah God am I a stick bikonu..."

Ammie beauty said:

"You just get luck jare mine never send me 2k before make person sha Dey see food chop sha."

