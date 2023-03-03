A woman has taken to social media to share the surprising thing she found her maintenance man doing

While at home, she got security alerts from her cameras, and when she checked the live clip, she found her maintenance man in the mood for praise

It all started after he found a note she left around the house, which contained a verse from the Bible

A woman, @yasmyncrespo, has stated that God knows what a person needs at the time the person needs it.

The lady made this remark while sharing a clip of what she caught her maintenance man doing in her house.

She saw her maintenance man praising God. Photo Credit: @yasmyncrespo

She had received security alarm alerts and checked the live video to find the man praising God on all fours.

According to her, he saw the Bible verse of the day she left, and the glory of the Lord fell upon him. The verse was Isaiah 25:1, and the maintenance man seemed touched by what it said.

The Bible verse reads:

"O LORD, you are my God; I will exalt you and praise your name, for in perfect faithfulness you have done marvelous things, things planned long ago."

She captioned the TikTok clip thus:

"I started to receive security alarm alerts on my cameras at home. What I saw when I checked the live video blessed my heart. The Lord is so amazing. He knows what you need when you need it."

Her clip went viral and stirred massive reactions.

Watch the video below:

Social media reactions

Misty said:

"Now I'm crying. this is amazing."

Madeline said:

"Oh God bless him what an amazing man!"

MarshaWoodbine said:

"Me watching the video more than once with tears running down my face.

"Bless him lord."

Mya said:

"This just made me tear up because that bible verse is probably exactly what he needed … never know what someone is going through."

Dawn Walker said:

"You don’t know what he might have been praying for before he walked in, and that could have been an affirmation from God that he heard him!"

user524785 said:

"That man is filled with the Holy Spirit. I could fill the Spirit just watching it."

keishakiwii said:

"The verse was probably confirmation for something he been praying for."

Source: Legit.ng